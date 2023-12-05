New Nutritional Campaign Launches on Wheat

Why you may be hearing more about the nutritional benefits of wheat. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Fresh bread and wheat

Consumers want nutrition information, so the Wheat Foods Council (WFC) is launching a social media campaign that educates fitness professionals and trainers about the benefits of wheat foods in healthy diets. U.S. Wheat Associates and the WFC are both farmer-led organizations that promote the value and benefits of U.S. wheat.

The new WFC campaign on Facebook and Instagram provides evidence-based information on the nutritional and performance advantages of wheat foods. Among those advantages is how wheat foods serve as a reliable and efficient source of energy. The campaign also helps dispel myths about wheat foods and fosters a deeper understanding of the positive impact they have on performance and well-being.

“By harnessing the power of social media, the campaign creates a dialogue, encourages knowledge sharing, and inspires a shift in how the fitness industry views wheat foods in a healthy lifestyle,” says WFC President Tim O’Connor.

