New Mitigation Strategy for Broomrape is Expected for Next Cropping Year

Tomato growers dealing with branched broomrape are likely to have another mitigation strategy available to them for the next cropping season. The weed has been appearing more frequently over the past five years, creating significant concern as a quarantine pest. Managing Director of the California Tomato Research Institute, Zach Bagley said that an approach used in Europe shows promise.

Pink broomrape on dry grass

“Using rimsulfuron, Matrix is the trade name that’s most often used, and applying it in a different way. This should be through before the 2023 crop year,” Bagley explained. “We’re really not changing anything in this recommendation other than putting that material through the drip at multiple points throughout the season.”

