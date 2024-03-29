New Liaisons to Ensure Compliance with the Federal Seed Act

As part of an overall effort to improve transparency in the food supply chain, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is launching the Farmer Seed Liaison Initiative. The purpose of the initiative is to promote competition in the seed industry, while helping to support farmers, seed companies, and independent plant breeders. “USDA is also committed to boosting the farmer’s voice in our seed patent system and enforcing the disclosure laws on the books as we deliver more and better choices for farmers,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release.

As part of this initiative, the Agricultural Marketing Service has announced the launch of a nationwide Website Monitoring Program focused on Federal Seed Act compliance. Specialists will review seed company websites and marketing materials to ensure compliance, with enforcement following a risk-based approach. USDA plans to increase outreach efforts, including webinars to educate producers about labeling requirements.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West