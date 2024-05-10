New Labor Rule Developed in ‘Bad Faith and Should Be Immediately Withdrawn’

The National Council of Agricultural Employers (NCAE) has expressed significant disappointment with the new 600-page regulation from the Department of Labor (DOL). In a scathing response to the rule, Council President and CEO, Michael Marsh said “This offensive Rule was developed in complete bad faith and should be immediately withdrawn.” While the DOL noted the labor rule strengthens protections for workers and bolsters its ability to ensure compliance, NCAE criticizes it for jeopardizing workers’ protections and enabling union activism, contrary to Congress’s intent.

Marsh went on to say that the final labor rule disregards the Supreme Court’s Cedar Point decision. He argues that the rule’s provisions ignore the concerns of American farmers and ranchers and should be withdrawn immediately. “The incessant barrage of deleterious and crushing regulations targeting agricultural employers must stop,” Marsh noted.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West