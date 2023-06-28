New Irrigation Resource for California Producers Available from NCAT

The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) has a new irrigation resource for California producers. NCAT originally developed the guide 10 years ago. Updates to The California Microirrigation Pocket Guide were made in response to the escalating competition for water. The guide, aimed at farmers, emphasizes the efficiency of drip and microsprinkler systems while emphasizing the need for careful management and maintenance.

“We hope this practical resource encourages farmers to convert to microirrigation and enables others who already have these systems to run them more efficiently,” said Mike Morris, NCAT’s Southwest Regional Director, who led the project. “In this new edition, we kept the sections everyone liked on pumps, motors, dealing with leaks and clogging, measuring soil moisture, and so on, but increased the emphasis on soil health.”

The System Management & Maintenance portion of the handbook goes over the management and maintenance of a microirrigation system. The Pumps, Motors & Engines section includes information on recommended pumping plant installations along with instructions for maintenance. It also provides suggestions for improving water and energy efficiency of a system.

The new irrigation resource was made possible through NCAT’s Soil for Water project which is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The 150-page guide features diagrams, tables, and conversions. It also includes formulas to calculate flow rates, area, pressure, power, and friction losses. Its compact size and durable waterproof covers allow for easy carrying.

California NRCS will be distributing 1,500 copies of the pocket guide. Irrigators can contact their local NRCS field office for a free copy. The guide can also be obtained through the mail or online. NCAT has also updated and reprinted The Irrigator’s Pocket Guide, which is a universal version for irrigators in any state.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West