New Insecticide and Biofungicide Solutions Highlighted at CAPCA Conference

At this year’s CAPCA Conference, Cassandra Rieser, Technical Services Manager for Southern California and Arizona with UPL, introduced two promising products for growers: Shenzi and Basix. These products aim to address pest control and disease management in both row and permanent crops.

Shenzi, available in two formulations—Shenzi 700 and Shenzi 400—is a lepidopteran-specific insecticide offering fast-acting, long-lasting control of pests like naval orangeworm, leaf miners, and peach tree borers. “It causes spasms and reduces feeding within 72 hours of ingestion, ultimately leading to mortality,” Rieser explained. Shenzi 700, a dry formulation, is tailored for permanent crops such as tree nuts, while Shenzi 400, a liquid formulation, is ideal for row crops like Brassicas on the coast. With 21 days of residual control, Shenzi reduces the need for frequent applications, making it an efficient option for pest management.

Rieser emphasized Shenzi’s low impact on beneficial insects, such as honeybees, making it a good fit for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs. Both formulations are registered and available for use in California.

The second product, Basix, is a Bacillus subtilis-based biofungicide. This product stands out due to its unique strain, BsO3, which shows strong control against diseases like Alternaria, powdery mildew, and gummy stem blight. Basix is particularly effective for crops like grapes, strawberries, and leafy vegetables. It offers zero-day pre-harvest intervals (PHI) and a four-hour re-entry interval (REI), making it convenient for growers who need flexibility in their spraying schedules.

Overall, both Shenzi and Basix provide valuable new tools for pest and disease management, giving growers sustainable, effective options for protecting their crops.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.