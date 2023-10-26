New House Speaker Mike Johnson Sets Sights on Farm Bill

House Republicans have navigated a tumultuous three-week process to elect a new Speaker of the House. The party’s fourth nominee, Representative Mike Johnson from Louisiana, will now be filling the shoes of the outgoing Speaker, Kevin McCarthy. Johnson, first elected to Congress in 2016 to represent Louisiana’s 4th District, brings his experience as a member of the House Judiciary and Armed Services committees, also serving as the vice chair of the House GOP conference.

Expressing gratitude on social media, Johnson referred to the election as “the honor of a lifetime” and emphasized the urgency of the moment, pledging bold and decisive action to restore trust, advance legislative priorities, and demonstrate good governance. Several ag groups have issued messages of support for the new Speaker.

“AFBF congratulates Rep. Mike Johnson on his election to Speaker of the House. Speaker Johnson has a strong history of supporting America’s farmers and ranchers, which has earned him the ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ award multiple times,” said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. “America’s families are relying on Speaker Johnson, and Congress, to focus on pressing needs, including completion of fiscal year 2024 appropriations and passage of a farm bill.”

Other agricultural organizations noting their support for the new Speaker include the International Fresh Produce Association and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

In a letter to fellow House members earlier in the week, Johnson proposed a modified schedule to address Congressional priorities. Johnson pointed to passing the Farm Bill in December “and await Senate Action. Begin negotiations as soon as possible.” Notably absent from the discussion was any mention of an extension for the 2018 Farm Bill, a potential necessity regardless of the House’s decision on a new bill in December.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West