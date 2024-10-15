New Fungicide, Axios 20SC, Offers Almond Growers Disease Control and Sustainability

California almond growers have a new tool to fight disease this season. Axios 20SC, a newly registered fungicide, promises both effective control and environmental sustainability. According to Katie Driver, Technical Services Manager for UPL, Axios introduces a novel solution for disease management.

Axios 20SC is part of a new FRAC group, 52, which has never been used in agriculture before. This means it can help with resistance management—a growing issue in the almond industry. “It’s really important for our growers to have some more tools in their toolbox to break up that resistance,” Driver explained. She noted that FRAC groups 7 and 11 have been heavily relied upon, making them more prone to resistance over time [00:02:00].

The fungicide is registered for use on almonds and pome fruit, offering about 26 days of coverage per application. It is systemic, preventative, and sustainable, which means it provides both immediate and long-term benefits. Axios 20SC also has a low use rate—only five fluid ounces per acre—and a 14-day pre-harvest interval (PHI), making it easier and more cost-effective for farmers to apply.

Additionally, the active ingredient, Kinaprol, is recognized as an EPA Reduced Risk pesticide, meeting all four of the EPA’s sustainability categories. This makes Axios friendly for both the environment and the agricultural community, while still providing powerful disease control.

For more information on Axios 20SC, growers can contact their local UPL representatives or visit the UPL website.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.