New Funding to Protect California Strawberries from Harmful Pathogen

The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) has awarded a $149,662 Rapid Outcomes from Agricultural Research (ROAR) grant to the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) to tackle a growing threat to California’s strawberry crops. With matching funds from UC Davis, the total funding for this project amounts to $299,323.

California grows approximately 90% of the nation’s strawberries, making the crop essential to the state’s agriculture. However, the spread of the Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. fragariae (Fof) fungus poses a major threat. This pathogen can stifle plant growth and reduce yields, affecting both growers’ profits and consumer prices.

Led by Dr. Mitchell Feldmann, researchers are focusing on two areas: enhancing genetic resistance in strawberries and investigating the mobility of airborne Fof spores. “This FFAR ROAR award is part of a quick response to combat this emergent threat,” said Dr. Feldmann.

The findings aim to help growers with effective risk management strategies to protect their crops from Fof, safeguarding the state’s strawberry industry from potential losses.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

