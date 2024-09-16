New Funding for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has announced new funding for its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) for 2025. The program helps landowners protect and restore wetlands, farmlands, and grasslands, which are important for capturing carbon and providing other environmental benefits.

Landowners and producers interested in conservation can apply for funding through the program’s two types of easements, agricultural land easements and wetland reserve easements. Priority is given to protecting grasslands at risk of being developed and farmlands under threat.

USDA is streamlining the application process to make it easier. Applications are accepted year-round, but two key deadlines are October 4th and December 20th for 2025 funding. The program aims to support conservation efforts while also benefiting disadvantaged communities through the Justice40 Initiative.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West