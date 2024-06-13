New Emergency Assistance Tool Being Made Available to Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and FarmRaise have launched an online Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) Decision Tool. This tool helps agricultural producers affected by natural disasters understand and access support. It is part of the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) broader educational hub, which includes various resources and decision aids.

“FarmRaise uses feedback from cooperators and producers to develop the tools they request to more easily navigate our programs, allowing them to maximize assistance available through FSA’s extensive program portfolio,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release. “This tool is the next iteration of this important work.”

The ELAP Decision Tool guides users through eligibility, application requirements, and necessary documentation, but it is not an application itself. It covers losses not addressed by other FSA programs, including those from drought, blizzards, disease, and wildfires. The tool simplifies the application process by allowing producers to segment by loss type and upload required documentation directly.

Additionally, the hub features other tools like the Livestock Indemnity Program Decision Tool and several how-to videos for FSA farm loan programs. This partnership aims to improve access to USDA programs and streamline the application process for disaster relief and other emergency assistance programs.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West