New Conservation Agreements to Protect the Colorado River System

The Biden-Harris administration has announced agreements with California water agencies to conserve up to 643,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead through 2025. The agreements include approximately $295 million in new investments from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, funding projects for water conservation, efficiency, and protection of critical environmental resources in the Colorado River System.

The Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner, Camille Calimlim Touton, joined federal, tribal, and state leaders to announce water conservation agreements with entities such as the Coachella Valley Water District and the Quechan Indian Tribe. The investments aim to improve and protect the stability and sustainability of the Colorado River, utilizing an all-of-government approach. The conservation agreements in California join those in Arizona, with a total commitment of up to 984,429 acre-feet through 2026. These efforts align with President Biden’s agenda to increase water conservation, enhance system efficiency, and prevent critically low levels in the Colorado River System’s reservoirs.

