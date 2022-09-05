A new book from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture teaches children about the life of Norman Borlaug. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Hero for the Hungry is the latest book from Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s publishing venture, Feeding Minds Press. Author of the book, Peggy Thomas, says it shows readers how to use science to solve problems.

“It’s a biography for mid-grade readers, fourth grade to eighth grade, and it’s about Norman Borlaug,” she said. “He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for feeding millions of people with his wheat that he had worked for 20 some years breeding, but it could grow anywhere, and it was short, and it could give farmers a lot more grain on less land.”

Thomas hopes the book inspired readers to help the hungry.

“I hope it inspires them. The environment that Norman Borlaug discovered, that’s still happening. I hope kids and adults kind of take that message and run with it, that they can do something too, because Norman was just an ordinary, curious kid growing up in Iowa.”

The book is now available for purchase.

New Children’s Book on the Life of Norman Borlaug

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.