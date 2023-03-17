New Children’s Book from Farm Bureau Foundation

A new children’s book about agriculture is coming soon. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The latest children’s book from Feeding Minds Press, the publishing arm of the American Farm Bureau Foundation, offers a look at the various types of boots farmers and ranchers use. Farm Boots is the latest book from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s Feeding Minds Press. Author Lisl H. Detlefsen says the idea for the book came from her own experiences on the farm.

“When my first book, Time For Cranberries, came out, I would do school visits and I’d bring my hip boots which are giant waders and the kids loved trying them on,” she said. “Then later, when I was walking through my mudroom and seeing just how many different types of boots my family has, I thought there’s a story here to tell because it’s not just the boots we wear on our farm, but for people who are involved with showing animals you have specialized boots. For different types of seasons, you have different types of boots, and I thought that’s something kids might really enjoy.”

The book will be available on National Ag Day, March 21, but preorders are open now. Learn more at feedingmindspress.com.

Lisl H. Detlefsen is the author of a growing number of picture books. Her titles about agriculture include Time for Cranberries, illustrated by Jed Henry, and Right This Very Minute, her first book with illustrator Renée Kurilla. Lisl lives on a family-owned and operated cranberry marsh in central Wisconsin with her husband, two sons, two cats, and an ever-changing collection of farm boots for all seasons. Visit Lisl online: Website, Facebook, Twitter

Renée Kurilla is a children’s illustrator, author, and designer. She loves drawing nature, animals, and working on projects that require a little bit of research. She has illustrated many books for kids including Orangutanka by Margarita Engle, Chicks Rule! (by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen), Right This Very Minute (by Lisl H. Detlefsen), and the Ada Lace series by Emily Calandrelli. Renee has a BFA in Illustration and a Diploma in Graphic Design from Lesley University College of Art and Design. She currently lives in MA with her illustrator husband Keith Zoo, their 5 year old daughter, Zoey, and the fluffiest cat in the world, Timmy. Visit Renée online: Website, Twitter, Instagram

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.