New Chief Agriculture Negotiator Finally Confirmed by Senate

Doug McKalip has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new Chief Agriculture Negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). The position has been vacant for nearly two years. McKalip has received significant support from the agricultural industry since his nomination back in June. The confirmation comes shortly after another important agricultural trade position was officially filled. McKalip has nearly three decades of experience in agriculture policy and trade.

Doug McKalip

Courtesy of USDA

“McKalip has represented American farmers, ranchers and agriculture around the world and has fiercely advocated for U.S. agricultural products and technology,” the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture noted in a statement. “We need knowledgeable and experienced leaders like McKalip to navigate the complex international trade and food security challenges our world is facing.”

The position of Chief Agriculture Negotiator plays a crucial role in working to expand export market opportunities for American ag products. Numerous industry groups had been encouraging Senate action on the trade nomination for months, with several sending letters supporting swift confirmation. The confirmation has been met with enthusiasm from agricultural organizations. Groups including the U.S. Meat Export Federation, National Association of Wheat Growers, Farmers for Free Trade, U.S. Grains Council, National Milk Producers Federation, and U.S. Wheat Associates have all expressed appreciation for the Senate confirming McKalip’s nomination.

“USDEC commends the U.S. Senate for taking an important step today in confirming Doug McKalip to serve as U.S. agriculture’s top trade official,” U.S. Dairy Export Council President and CEO Krysta Harden said in a press release. “Doug’s impressive career as a public servant working on a wide breadth of agricultural issues brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this key role. We believe he will serve as an advocate for a forward-leaning trade policy agenda that brings tangible results to U.S. dairy producers, processors and workers throughout the dairy supply chain.”

