Ag Groups Welcome Alexis Taylor as USDA Trade Undersecretary

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Alexis Taylor as the Under Secretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Several agricultural groups including the National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates have expressed support for the confirmation.

“Alexis has a strong background in agriculture from growing up on a farm in Iowa and also has a deep knowledge of trade issues from her time on Capitol Hill and with USDA in previous roles,” the U.S. Grains Council noted in a statement. “We look forward to working with her to promote American agriculture.”

Taylor will be filling an important trade position that has been vacant for nearly two years. Groups including the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), and the International Fresh Produce Association stated their confidence in Taylor’s abilities. Her confirmation has also received support from the last undersecretary for Trade at USDA, Ted McKinney.

“Alexis’ work as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs is needed now more than ever as increasing trade is an important element to alleviating supply chain challenges and curbing inflation,” said McKinney, now serving as NASDA CEO. “We know her efforts are sure to have a meaningful impact on consumers and families nationwide.”

Taylor has a background of serving as the director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture. She also worked in the Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services department of USDA during the Obama administration. Several meat and dairy groups also expressed enthusiasm for Taylor’s confirmation, including the National Milk Producers Federation, U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), and U.S. Meat Export Federation.

“So much of the health of American agriculture and the nation’s dairy community is tied to ensuring that our products can reach consumers around the world,” USDEC President and CEO Krysta Harden said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that Alexis Taylor will help lead this effort and excited to work together to serve the American dairy sector and broader agricultural industry.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West