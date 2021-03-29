New California Pistachio Cost Study Available from UC ANR

A new cost study on the production of pistachios has now been made available. The new study was made possible by UC ANR’s Agricultural Issues Center, UC Cooperative Extension and the UC Davis Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. The document outlines the costs and returns of producing pistachios in the southern San Joaquin Valley using low-volume drip irrigation.

Figures used in the report are based on a hypothetical orchard that’s been planted at 128 trees per acre that have a life expectancy of 40 years. The study incorporates the costs of material inputs and overhead involved in the establishment and production of pistachios, providing a range of analyses showing potential profits based on prices and yields. The study was co-authored by 17 Cooperative Extension farm advisors and specialists, as well as a pomology professor from Fresno State, and also incorporates input from growers.

