New California Law Limits Non-Agricultural Use of Neonicotinoid Pesticides

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is preparing to implement a new law, effective January 1, 2024, that limits the retail sale and non-agricultural use of neonicotinoid pesticides to licensed applicators. Neonicotinoids, commonly used to kill insect pests on farms, in landscapes, and yards, are increasingly linked to harm to bees and other pollinators.

Assembly Bill 363, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2023, requires businesses selling neonicotinoids for non-agricultural outdoor uses to be licensed by DPR. The law restricts the use of these pesticides around homes, businesses, and other non-agricultural areas, allowing only licensed professionals to apply them.

The law does not apply to agricultural use of neonicotinoids, which is already regulated, nor to indoor consumer products like ant baits or flea treatments for pets.

DPR has provided guidance for pesticide sellers, applicators, and county agricultural commissioners to ensure compliance with the new law. The changes aim to protect pollinators essential to maintaining healthy ecosystems and sustainable agriculture.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.