New Biochar Facility to Repurpose Almond Shells for Sustainability

Treehouse California Almonds has announced a partnership with biochar producer Sitos Group to launch a $9 million biochar manufacturing facility in Delano, California. This 25,000-square-foot facility will be the first commercial biochar plant directly connected to agriculture on the West Coast. It is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

The facility will process almond shells from Treehouse’s hulling operations into biochar, a carbon-rich material known for its environmental benefits. Biochar improves soil health by retaining moisture and nutrients while reducing the need for chemical fertilizers. It also sequesters carbon in soil for centuries, helping mitigate climate change by preventing methane emissions.

“This partnership marks a key step toward sustainable agriculture,” said Mark Masten, president of Treehouse California Almonds. “It will benefit growers, the environment, and our business partners.” The plant will process up to 6,000 pounds of almond shells per hour and generate clean electricity for the local power grid. Sitos Group CEO Mayo Ryan called the project “a significant step toward a circular economy in agriculture.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.