New Biobased Product Program

A new program that promotes biobased products. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Biogas plant from pig farm

The USDA is accepting applications for a new pilot program created under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that supports the development of biobased products. These products have lower carbon footprints and increase the use of renewable agricultural materials, which creates new revenue streams for farmers.

The USDA says the $10 million investment is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing work to rebuild infrastructure and create good-paying jobs and economic opportunity in rural communities. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the pilot program is a critical part of USDA’s commitment to enhancing the circular economy and providing additional revenue streams for farmers. He says “the program will help farmers take field residues and waste products and turn them into value-added products that create wealth and drive economic development in rural areas.”

Under this program, the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) can award up to $10 million divided among the highest-rated applications that include eligible universities and private-sector partners.

