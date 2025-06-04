To further assist growers, Coalition of Urban Rural Environmental Stewardship has released a new bi-lingual educational video featuring Dr. Douglas Amaral, a specialist in agricultural science. The video focuses on nitrogen application in citrus crops, highlighting the “four Rs” of nutrient management:

Right rate

Right time

Right place

Right source

These principles serve as a foundation for efficient nitrogen use, reducing environmental risks such as runoff and soil degradation.

Part of the Crop Nutrient Minute series, the video provides practical tips in a concise format and is available in both English and Spanish. It also qualifies for 0.5 continuing education credit, offering a convenient way for growers to stay compliant and informed.

New Bi-lingual Educational Video Released