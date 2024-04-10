New Almond Export Opportunities in the UK Begin Tomorrow

Beginning tomorrow, California almond growers will have some increased export opportunities in the United Kingdom. The UK has decided to suspend tariffs for at least two years on a variety of commodities including raw kernel and inshell almonds starting April 11. The announcement follows several years of collaboration between the Almond Board of California (ABC) and the UK’s Nut and Dried Fruit Trade Association (NDFTA).

Since the UK left the European Union in 2021, four percent tariffs on in-shell almonds and two percent tariffs on raw kernels have been in place. While tariffs ranging between eight and 20 percent on other almond products including roasted almonds, almond flour, and almond paste will remain in effect, UK trade officials are suspending tariffs on raw and in-shell almonds until June 30, 2026. The announcement should bring additional export opportunities for almond producers.

“We plan to work with NDFTA to assess further tariff suspensions in the UK, and with other partners overseas to identify opportunities for additional tariff suspension requests to lower costs for importers and processors and boost demand for California almonds,” ABC’s senior advisor on trade policy, Keith Schneller said in a press release.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West