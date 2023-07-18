New Almond Board CEO Announced

The Almond Board of California (ABC) Board of Directors has announced the selection of Clarice Turner, a seasoned global leader in the consumer goods, food service, and wine and spirits industries, as the next president and CEO. The new Almond Board CEO most recently served as the president of the renowned Joseph Phelps Vineyards in Napa Valley. Turner’s impressive career includes CEO and senior executive roles at notable establishments such as Boudin Bakery, Starbucks Coffee Company, YUM! Brands, Papa Murphy’s International, and PepsiCo.

Board chair Alexi Rodriguez expressed excitement about Turner’s appointment, stating, “The ABC Board is delighted to welcome Clarice to the California almond industry. The search process was thorough and thoughtful, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome. Clarice brings extensive knowledge and experience that we believe will greatly benefit the organization and the industry.”

As a ninth-generation Californian, Turner has a rich history of serving on corporate and non-profit boards, including the Culinary Institute of America, Delicato Family Wines, the National Restaurant Association, Washington State University School of Business, and San Francisco State University Lam School of Business. Having held global executive positions, Turner also possesses a deep understanding of the cultural and trade dynamics between different nations. She pursued international business studies at Fudan University in China.

“I am deeply honored to lead the Almond Board of California,” Turner remarked. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to leverage my California heritage, familial ties to farming, and executive expertise to further strengthen the foundation established in 1950. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the staff, board members, growers, handlers, and industry stakeholders in the years to come.”

Rodriguez noted that Turner will take over as the new Almond Board CEO in September and will work closely with the board, current President and CEO Richard Waycott, and the ABC executive team to ensure a seamless transition in the coming months.

“We extend our gratitude to Richard for his dedication to the industry over the past 21 years, as well as his support during this transitional period to ensure Clarice and the organization are positioned for success in the future,” Rodriguez added.

Waycott had previously notified the board of directors last year about his plans to step away from his ABC responsibilities at the end of 2023 to pursue other interests.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West