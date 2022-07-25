A new coalition of agriculture groups with a new focus. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

Several industry associations launched the Ag Bioeconomy Coalition just days ago, to advance federal policy initiatives that foster growth toward a circular economy based on innovative products derived from agricultural commodities. Encompassing a broad range of technologies, the ag bioeconomy uses renewable, biobased materials as inputs to make chemicals and products such as fuels, manufacturing materials, and consumer goods.

Founding Coalition members include: American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF); American Soybean Association (ASA); Corn Refiners Association (CRA); Growth Energy; National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA); National Corn Growers Association (NCGA); National Hemp Association; and Plant Based Products Council (PBPC).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that the use of biobased products reduces greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year – that is equivalent to taking over 2.7 million cars off the road for a year.

For more information, click here.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

New Ag Coalition Focuses on Bioeconomy

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.