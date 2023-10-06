Nearly $5 Million Granted to Support Organic Research Led by UC Davis

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted nearly $5 million to the University of California, Davis to support organic research. Grant funding is being made available through USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). UC Davis will be carrying out three awards through two different NIFA programs.

A project focused on organic tomatoes has been awarded a total of $999,997 through NIFA’s Organic Transitions Program. The three-year project focuses on testing and promoting three advanced technologies: optical sensing, atmospheric cold plasma, and advanced lighting. By integrating these technologies, the project aims to increase the adoption of organic tomato production and enhance the productivity of existing systems. Researchers hope to show how these technologies can greatly improve seed germination, seedling growth, nutritional quality, and pest management in organic tomato farming.

Two Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative (OREI) projects have also each received nearly $2 million in awards. One project aims to expand the Student Collaborative Organic Plant-breeding and Education (SCOPE) Project. The project’s objectives include developing and releasing cultivars suitable for organic farming, educating students through experiential learning, and fostering long-term relationships among farmers, seed producers, and the community. The program focuses on breeding tomatoes, wheat, zinnia, common beans, celtuce, and spinach for organic producers in California and nearby regions.

The second organic research project supported through the OREI is the “Influence of Orchard Grazing on Soil Health and Pest Control While Mitigating Food Safety Risk” project. The aim is to encourage the use of organic integrated crop-livestock systems (ICLS) in nut and fruit farming through the development of practical decision tools based on the research findings. Tools will cover food safety, cost, soil improvement, water conservation, and pest control. The research seeks to understand the effects of ICLS on nitrogen availability and soil health, the control of navel orangeworm, ideal timing between grazing and nut harvesting, and the economic aspects of grazing sheep in organic orchards.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West