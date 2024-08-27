Nearly $4.1 Million Invested in Risk Management Education for Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is giving nearly $4.1 million to help small-scale, underserved, and organic farmers learn about managing risks and using climate-smart practices. This funding, through the USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA), supports nonprofits and universities in providing training and resources. RMA has already invested $13 million since 2021, and this new round of funding will support 15 organizations, including six new partners.

“We need to work with growers, and livestock producers to provide them with the training and resources about risk management options and how to apply them to their farming businesses,” said RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger. “These partnerships will help us do just that.”

The awardees will work across all states, offering education and tools to help farmers manage risks. Projects range from educating small immigrant farmers, organic producers, and Native American communities, to helping farmers navigate federal crop insurance and adapt to climate challenges. The goal is to ensure all farmers have access to important risk management information.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West