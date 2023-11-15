Nearly $28 Million Investment to Support Beginning Farmers

To bolster the future of American agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $27.9 million in various projects. The investment targets 45 organizations dedicated to teaching and training beginning farmers and ranchers, with a special emphasis on programs for U.S. military veterans entering the agricultural sector.

USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small emphasized the significance of the next generation in shaping the trajectory of American agriculture and rural prosperity. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the USDA aims to provide new producers with essential support and educational resources to ensure long-term sustainability and profitability.

This investment forms part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s (NIFA) Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program (BFRDP). The program encompasses a variety of professional development activities addressing crucial aspects such as capital management, land acquisition, and effective business and farming practices.

The NIFA’s BFRDP allocates funds to three types of projects: Standard Projects, Educational Team Projects, and Curriculum and Training Clearinghouse. Among the 45 newly funded projects for FY2023 are initiatives like the Growing Alaskan Farmers program, focusing on Indigenous farmers in rural Alaska, and the Farm Boot Camp which provides training to transitioning veterans.

According to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Ag Census data, one-third of the 3.4 million farmers in the country are over the age of 65, highlighting the urgent need to develop a new generation of farmers and ranchers. Dr. Manjit Misra, Director of USDA NIFA, stressed the importance of addressing the unique educational, training, and outreach needs of beginning farmers and ranchers. Ensuring access to capital, land, and knowledge is vital to their success in the first crucial years of operation. This comprehensive approach seeks to fortify the foundation of U.S. agriculture and foster a new generation of diverse and resilient farmers.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West