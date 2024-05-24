Nearly $28 Million in RAPP Funding Going to California Groups

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the recipients of the first round of the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP), with several California-based entities to receive funding support. USDA is allocating a total of $300 million in RAPP funding to help build demand for American food and farm exports. A total of 66 organizations have been awarded through the first set of RAPP grants.

The California Olive Committee is set to receive $600,000, while $750,000 has been allocated for the California Cherry Marketing and Research Board. The California Agricultural Export Council and California Fresh Fruit Association are both to receive $1 million each in RAPP funding.

The California Table Grape Commission was awarded $3.35 million, while the California Prune Board is receiving $4.2 million. The largest awards for California-based groups include the California Walnut Commission at $7 million and Blue Diamond Growers/Almond Board of California at $10 million. The initial round of RAPP funding will help recipient organizations implement hundreds of projects covering an array of products and markets.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West