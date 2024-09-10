Nearly $2 Million Available to Support Sustainable Pest Management

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is offering $1.9 million in grants for projects focused on sustainable pest management through its 2025 Research and Alliance Grants programs. The grants aim to support innovative pest management practices that are safer for human health, environmentally friendly, and economically viable. The program emphasizes projects that help underserved communities, reduce the use of pesticides, and promote sustainable practices near schools and urban areas.

Over the past 20 years, DPR has funded over 105 projects, contributing more than $27 million to advance integrated pest management practices. Applicants can receive between $50,000 and $500,000 for research, or up to $400,000 for projects that encourage the adoption of sustainable pest management techniques. The application deadlines are September 19 for Research Grants, and November 21 for Alliance Grants. More information about the grants is available online.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West