Nearly $2 Million Available for IPM Research and Outreach

Grant funding is being made available from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). Two programs are accepting applications for projects to improve integrated pest management (IPM) research and outreach. The recently announced funding is being made possible through the 2024 Research and Alliance Grants programs. More than $26 million in support has been provided through the two programs over the past 20 years.

Priority areas for the grants include IPM resources for underserved communities or small growing operations, along with decreasing the use of high-volume materials such as fumigants. Other priority areas include the development of strategies and resources for addressing pesticide approaches in agricultural areas near schools and other urban settings. Previously awarded projects include promoting the use of UV-C for pest management, along with researching the use of RNA interference, antimicrobial peptides, and sterile insect techniques.

Up to $800,000 is being made available through the 2024 Research Grants Program. Eligible projects include those which support the development of pest management tools and practices to reduce the use of high-risk materials or decrease the impacts of pesticides. Projects can be up to three years in length, with grants ranging between $50,000 and $500,000. Applications for the program will be accepted through September 14.

The 2024 Alliance Grants Program will have up to $1.1 million available for projects of up to three years in length. Grant awards will range between $50,000 and $800,000. Projects should expand the implementation or adoption of proven IPM systems or practices. Grant applications will be accepted through January 18, 2024.

“To accelerate the systemwide adoption of sustainable pest management across the state, we need to both build a suite of effective alternatives to higher risk pesticides and expand the knowledge, technical assistance and practical resources for growers and urban pest managers to manage pests in the safest, effective way for people and the environment,” DPR Director Julie Henderson said in a press release.

