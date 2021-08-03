Nearly $17 Million Being Made Available Through USDA’s 2501 Program

Approximately $16.6 million dollars is being made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program, known as the 2501 Program. The funding will be going to community-based and nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and Tribal entities that help socially disadvantaged and veteran producers own and operate successful farms. Administered by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, the 2501 program has issued over 500 grants totaling more than $138 million since 2010.

Grant recipients can use the funding support for education, training, farming demonstrations, and conferences on farming and agribusiness. The grant funding is also used to help increase access to USDA’s programs and services. The deadline to submit an application for the 2501 program is on Wednesday, August 25.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West