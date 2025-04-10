NCGA Launching a New Consider Corn Challenge

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) is launching the fifth Consider Corn Challenge, a contest in which participants can submit proposals for new uses of field corn that have quantifiable market demand. The Corn Growers Association says biobased products are a win-win for everyone. “NCGA is investing in these biobased solutions and positioning corn as the feedstock of choice,” says Chad Epler, the NCGA Research & New Uses Committee Chair. “To demonstrate our commitment to identifying and developing these new uses, we are increasing the prize by $50,000 to a total of $300,000.” Previous contest winners have scaled up to the next phase of development, received additional grant funding, entered into joint agreements, and obtained registration for state biobased production incentives. If all 19 winners of the first four Consider Corn Challenge contests get to full commercialization with products available in the marketplace, additional corn demand could be approximately 3.4 billion bushels.

Related