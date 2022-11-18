The National Corn Growers Association Board of Directors has hired Hedlin Ag Enterprises of Ankeny, Iowa, to assist with the search for a new CEO.

Current NCGA CEO Jon Doggett has worked for NCGA for more than 20 years as our Vice President of Public Policy, Executive Vice President and, since 2018, as CEO. Doggett made his intentions known to the board earlier this year, and his last day with the organization will be December 31, 2022.

NCGA President Tom Haag says, “We have been very thoughtful and put a lot of time and effort into this process.”

The initial part of the search involves identifying and vetting potential candidates for the position, which will occur through the end of this year and into the beginning of 2023. Candidate interviews for the CEO position will be held in February with the intention of introducing the new CEO during Commodity Classic in March.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

NCGA Launches Search for Next CEO

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.