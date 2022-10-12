NCC Announces 2023 Beltwide Cotton Conferences

The National Cotton Council (NCC) recently announced the 2023 Beltwide Cotton Conferences, set for January 10-12 at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans. The event offers attendees timely updates on the latest research, technology and issues affecting U.S. cotton production and processing.

The BWCC, coordinated by the National Cotton Council, annually brings together the U.S. cotton industry to exchange information about cotton production. The BWCC’s Consultants Conference will run the afternoon of January 10 and extend through the morning of January 11.

The 12 cotton technical conferences will meet concurrently beginning on the morning of January 11 and conclude by noon on January 12. The Cotton Sustainability Conference will plan to focus on the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. The Cotton Engineering-Systems Conference is planning presentations on data analytics, robotics, remote sensing, and unmanned aerial vehicles, among others.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to register via the BWCC home page at www.cotton.org.

