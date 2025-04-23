The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) supports the Trump administration’s tariff strategy, viewing tariffs as a means to an end rather than a final goal. The association aims to hold major beef exporting countries like China, Brazil, and Australia accountable while also seeking to open new markets, particularly in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. They recognize a strong global demand for U.S. beef, especially for cuts less popular among Americans, and are working to establish a framework that benefits cow-calf producers by ensuring a return on investment.

NCBA Supports Trump Administration’s Tariff Strategy