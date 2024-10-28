NCBA Pushes for Tax Policy Stability as Expiration of Tax Cuts Looms

With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act expiring at the end of next year, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is kicking off a major push on tax policy for the year ahead.



NCBA President Mark Eisele says he’s concerned about what he’s hearing from Capitol Hill regarding the possible future direction of tax policy.



“I am deeply troubled. I think the tax rate is supposed to go to forty percent. That’s what they’re talking about. I’ve also heard some discussion by some of the more radical legislators that they could carry that as high as sixty percent,” he said. “I don’t care what kind of business you’re in, whether you’re a brick and mortar deal or a t-shirt shop, you’re not going to survive a 60% tax. You’re not going to survive a 40% tax. It’s just undoable.”



Eisele says he wants lawmakers in Washington D.C. to give cattle producers a “steady, consistent goal.”

“Set those goal posts at the end of the field where we know what to aim for. When you’re constantly moving the target, it’s tough to head for, it’s tough to aim for and be successful,” he said “You have to change your plan, you have to strategize, you have to reassemble your assets, you have to have time, dedication. That is truly a detriment.”



The NCBA recently released a report analyzing data collected in a nationwide tax survey of America’s cattle producers. The data showed that a quarter of respondents spend more than $10,000 annually for tax preparation, filing, and potential audits, all expenses that only add more pressure to agricultural operations.



Eisele shared his thoughts during the NCBA Beltway Beef podcast.