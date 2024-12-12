NCBA Pushes Back Against Dietary Guidelines

Shutterstock image

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is pushing back against advice from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee that recommends reducing red meat consumption. According to the NCBA, this advice ignores strong scientific evidence about beef’s essential role in a healthy diet.

Mark Eisele, NCBA President and Wyoming rancher, emphasizes that most Americans already eat beef within healthy limits. He describes the recommendation as “a solution in search of a problem.” Eisele argues that public health guidance should reflect the full body of research, which supports beef as a nutrient-rich, high-protein food that fits into many healthy eating patterns.

A 3-ounce serving of lean beef delivers half of the daily protein adults need, plus 10 vital nutrients like iron and B vitamins, all for under 170 calories. Research also links beef to muscle health, heart health, and weight management.

The NCBA urges flexibility in nutrition advice, allowing Americans to choose nutrient-dense foods like beef while staying within calorie goals. “Cutting back on beef won’t solve our nation’s health challenges,” says Dr. Shalene McNeill, NCBA’s nutrition expert.

“We’ve had 40 years of Dietary Guidelines, and during that time, beef consumption has decreased, yet Americans suffer more from obesity and chronic disease than ever before. Advising Americans to cut back on beef takes us even further in the wrong direction, putting our most vulnerable populations like women, children, teens and the aging at risk. This advice detracts from the real and most basic challenges we face with eating healthfully. Nutrition guidance should encourage Americans to have the flexibility to choose nutrient dense foods and dietary patterns they enjoy within calorie goals.”

The debate continues as federal agencies review the committee’s recommendations.

