NCBA President Hits Back at Animal Rights Activists and Policymakers Attacking the Beef Checkoff

(NCBA/WASHINGTON, D. C./July 26, 2023) — Today, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer, responded to attacks on the Beef Checkoff and NCBA from animal rights activists and their allies in Congress:

“As a cattle producer, I know what it means to work hard for every dollar, and I am proud to invest my money in the Beef Checkoff. It’s extremely disappointing to see members of Congress, who have historically been allies to agriculture, turn on the cattle industry and attack our producer-led checkoff.

“I am especially disappointed in Rep. Victoria Spartz who claimed in a recent interview that she paid into the wheat checkoff, which does not exist at the federal level. I’d encourage people to understand the truth about how Checkoff programs operate by visiting their websites, or better yet, by getting involved in the Checkoff programs themselves rather than spreading misinformation that furthers the goals of anti-agriculture activists.

“The Beef Checkoff was created by cattle producers, voted on by producers, and is directed by producers. It’s a program that delivers a $11.91 return on investment and strengthens demand for our high-quality beef. The Checkoff is also extremely transparent and if anyone wants to know where Beef Checkoff dollars go, all you have to do is visit the Cattlemen’s Beef Board website.

“Groups like Farm Action also have no business claiming to represent America’s farmers and ranchers. Their leaders, including Angela Huffman and Joe Maxwell, are career animal rights activists who have spent years attacking animal agriculture. In fact, the Animal Agriculture Alliance just added Farm Action, and other groups like the Organization for Competitive Markets to their Animal Rights Extremism list. Members of Congress should listen to the folks who are raising cattle and keeping our nation fed, not animal rights extremists hiding behind an organization that falsely claims to represent the interests of farmers and ranchers. Background View a factsheet with more information about the Beef Checkoff here.

