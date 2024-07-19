NCBA Looking for Singers to Enter Anthem Contest

It could be your time in the spotlight at the next cattle convention. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

It’s time to warm up those vocal cords. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is looking for the next singing sensation to open CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio, Texas, next February 4-6. The 12th annual NCBA National Anthem Contest is accepting entries through October 15 at convention.ncba.org.

The contest winner will perform the Star Spangled Banner at the convention’s Opening General Session and receive round-trip airfare to San Antonio, a hotel room for three nights, complimentary convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans, and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.

Any member of the NCBA, American National CattleWomen, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, or family members are eligible to participate in the process. Previous NCBA National Anthem Contest winners aren’t eligible. The top four finalists will be chosen by October 21, and videos will be posted to the website, where voting will be open to the public from November 1 through November 15. The winner will be announced on November 18.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.