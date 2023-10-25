Navigating MRL Issues for Citrus Exports

Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) are a constant concern for growers. MRL issues can create a variety of obstacles depending on which market citrus exports are destined for. While the industry generally complies well with MRLs, caution is crucial as they can be a significant hurdle. President of the California Citrus Quality Council, Jim Cranney said certain markets can be more challenging than others.

“Some of our largest export markets like Japan and Korea can be very difficult countries to work with in terms of MRL violations, if there are any, Cranney explained. “We always like to tell the industry that the best way to avoid problems with MRLs, is to be careful and do testing and to be diligent in understanding what residues you would expect to be on the fruit.”

The increased pressure of citrus thrips this year could create MRL issues for some growers and exporters. Cranney said that growers may have had to use materials that are not often used in some orchards, in attempting to mitigate thrip problems. Those atypical measures could create roadblocks in certain markets depending on the materials applied.

“We always like to raise these issues as a possible source of a problem. Because it is something that’s outside the scope of what somebody might be thinking about, because it’s outside of your normal routine.,” Cranney noted. “So, we are just alerting the industry to have a heads up, to keep an eye on MRLs, be aware of what pesticides are being used, and what the regulations are in each country.”

In Taiwan, approval for carnauba wax is pending, prompting importers to advise against including wax labeling statements on cartons to avoid drawing attention to its potential use. This is a significant concern in the region. Additionally, there’s a recent MRL violation related to cyantraniliprole, a crucial pesticide for the citrus industry. While the context of the violation is unclear, the absence of an established MRL raises concern. “We would just advise growers and packers to keep an eye out in case they have used that material and if they’re planning to export to Taiwan,” said Cranney.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West