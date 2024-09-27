Navigating the Future of Hemp in Livestock Feed

Hemp is gaining traction as a versatile crop, particularly in livestock feed, following the legal framework established by the 2018 Farm Bill. However, there are concerns about the safety of hemp-derived products, especially cannabidiol (CBD), in animal feed.

Recent animal studies highlight critical risks, particularly liver and reproductive toxicity. Research involving rats has indicated that exposure to CBD can lead to reduced testicular size and function in male offspring. Though these findings primarily involve rodents, the implications for livestock raise questions about health impacts across different species.

“What we have seen is the early indications of liver toxicity… there are also data related to reproductive toxicity for males that comes from a rat study in which the male offspring of rats that were given amounts of CBD have significantly decreased testicular sizes and function,” said Norman Birenbaum, Senior Public Health Advisor within the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), while speaking at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture annual meeting.

Companion animals, such as dogs and cats, are also at risk. Diagnosing potential CBD-related issues in these smaller animals is complex, making it challenging for veterinarians to identify toxicity. This uncertainty complicates the decision for pet owners who are considering hemp-based products for their animals.

Despite the concerns, the hemp industry has made strides with products that have achieved “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) status. For instance, hemp seed oil and meal protein are now incorporated into feeds for egg-laying hens, which contain minimal levels of CBD and THC. These feeds present opportunities for enhanced nutrition, given their beneficial fatty acid profiles.

However, he said the issue of cannabinoid retention in dairy products remains. Cannabinoids like THC and CBD can accumulate in fat tissues, potentially affecting milk safety. As dairy cows produce milk consumed by humans, especially infants, the lingering presence of cannabinoids raises safety questions.

He said as research continues, the regulatory pathway for hemp-based animal feed remains slow but crucial. While some products have received approval, he said the industry must proceed cautiously to ensure food safety standards are maintained.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.