Nature Connects Us Campaign Launches

The National Forest Foundation and USDA’s Forest Service Monday announced the launch of “Nature Connects Us.” The outreach campaign aims to awaken and strengthen our connection to national forests and grasslands. The campaign is grounded in honoring ancestral tribal homelands through respectful and mindful visitor experiences and was born out of the need to grow and understand the respect that public lands require on a deeper level.

NFF CEO Mary Mitsos says, “We aim to welcome all peoples to enjoy the outdoors in a manner that amplifies who they are as an individual and members of a larger community.”

The outreach campaign is the largest and most comprehensive outreach campaign that the Forest Service has collaborated on with the NFF throughout their partnership over the past several decades. The National Forest Foundation is the congressionally-chartered nonprofit working to improve and restore the health of the 193-million-acre National Forest System.

