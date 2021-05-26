Some natural ways to keep some bothersome bugs at bay. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Instead of spraying the whole yard with toxic pesticides in order to enjoy your time outside, try these natural solutions that will keep mosquitos away.

Plant things that they won’t like. For example, Lemon Balm, Basil, Mint, Cat Nip, Rosemary and Lavender. Citronella candles work well, too.

When outdoors use a plant-powered repellent – made with essential oils – which is completely safe to use around children and pets.

Make sure there isn’t any standing water around for the mosquitos to lay their eggs in.

On warm evenings, bring a fan outdoors. The breeze will do double duty by cooling you down while blowing away uninvited pests.

Lastly, attract natural predators. Let spiders weave their webs around your garden, and they just might end up doing all the bug-catching for you. Other Mosquito-loving friends include birds, bats, frogs, turtles, fish, and dragonflies.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Natural Ways to Keep Some Bothersome Bugs at Bay