Nationwide Program Helping Restore and Sustain Healthy Natural Ecosystems

The National Resources Conservation Service – or NRCS – operates 25 Plant Materials Centers, each based in ecologically distinct areas. The purpose of the Plant Materials Center is to assemble, evaluate, and release new plant materials for conservation use. As well as determining techniques for their successful use, providing for their commercial increase, and promoting the use of plant materials needed to meet the objectives of the National Conservation Program.

Every year an annual report is published with new plant materials developments, studies, and the results of activities or studies. As a whole, the reports can serve as a gauge of what resource needs are predominant in a particular area of the country and/or provide an illustration of the breadth of activities that occur at Plant Materials Centers.

More information can often be found at NRCS.USDA.gov.

