National Sorghum Foundation Opens 2025–2026 Scholarship Applications

The National Sorghum Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2025–2026 academic scholarships, aimed at college students pursuing degrees in agriculture.

“The future of agriculture depends on strong, passionate leaders,” said Foundation Chair Jeff Dahlberg, Ph.D. “These scholarships are one way we invest in the next generation and support students advancing sorghum and agricultural innovation.”

Three scholarships are available, each worth $1,500:

Bruce Maunder Memorial Scholarship – For sophomores through seniors enrolled in agriculture-based degree programs.

Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship – For sophomores through seniors studying agronomy, plant pathology, or plant breeding with a focus on sorghum.

Bill Kubecka Memorial Scholarship – For sophomores through seniors in programs related to ag economics, ag policy, or agricultural law.

Applications are open through June 1, 2025. More details are available at sorghumgrowers.com.

