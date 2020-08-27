With September just around the corner, the University of California Cooperative Extension is offering a series of webinars highlighting National Preparedness Month. Part One of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2 and will be hosted by Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor for Fresno and Madera Counties, Rebecca Ozeran. The virtual event is titled ‘Emergency Preparedness for Livestock Owners.’

The interactive webinar will feature personnel from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and emergency responders. Some of the topics of the webinar include the California Animal Response Emergency System, preparedness for noncommercial livestock, and resources that are available after an emergency. The webinar is free, but registration will be required to participate.

Listen to the radio report below.

National Preparedness Month Webinars from UCCE

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West