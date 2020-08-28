The National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization recently announced a record high student membership. National FFA reports that there are more than 760,113 student members, an increase of nearly 60,000 over last year’s membership. The top five states for FFA student membership are Texas, California, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma. The California FFA Association currently serves over 95,000 student members in over 330 high schools.

“The relevance of agriculture and the security of our country’s food, fiber and natural resources systems has never been more important,” National FFA CEO Mark Poeschl said in a news release. “Our FFA members are the future generation of leaders who will be making an impact in the industry. As we continue to bring agricultural education and FFA to more students, we see the enthusiasm of this generation reflected in the growth of our organization.”

National FFA Numbers Reach Record Level

