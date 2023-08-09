National FFA Membership Reaches All-Time High

The FFA reaches a milestone. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The National FFA Organization Monday announced a record-high student membership of 945,988, an increase of 11 percent from last year. In addition, the number of FFA chapters continues to grow — increasing by 168 this year, resulting in 9,163 chapters in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

National FFA CEO Scott Stump says, “It’s exciting to see our numbers grow and know we continue to influence the next generation of leaders,” adding, “We’re excited to see the enthusiasm for agricultural education and FFA reflected in our membership.”

The top five membership states are Texas, California, Georgia, Illinois and North Carolina. This year, the organization has more than 150,000 Latino members, more than 50,000 Black members, more than 9,000 Asian members, more than 14,000 American Indian and Alaska Native members, and more than 2,400 Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander members.

