National FFA Members Attend the Washington Leadership Conference

National FFA heads to Washington DC. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

For more than 50 years, thousands of FFA members from across the country have converged on the nation’s capital each summer for the Washington Leadership Conference. It’s a chance to engage with legislators, hone civic engagement and leadership skills, and create community impact projects to take back to their cities and towns.

FFA welcomed a total of 1,610 members from 44 states. Members spent the week with agricultural and leadership professionals, facilitators, and FFA staff, who guided them through workshops, seminars, and small group activities.

The goal was to have the students leave feeling equipped and empowered to impact their local communities and beyond. Students visited landmarks like the Smithsonian and packaged over 350,000 meals for those in need.

The capstone of the conference was developing a Living to Serve Plan. The plan is a civic engagement project that each participant pledged to implement in their communities when returning home.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.