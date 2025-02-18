The National Farmers Union supports the American Beef Labeling Act, introduced by Senators John Thune and Cory Booker, which mandates country of origin labeling for beef in the U.S. This legislation aims to distinguish American-produced beef and empower farmers and ranchers by providing clear labeling indicating the origin of their products. The bill is expected to benefit small and mid-sized producers by increasing their market share and consumer access to American-made products.

National Farmers Union Supports the American Beef Labeling Act

NFU Champions Passage of the American Beef Labeling Act

(NFU/WASHINGTON/Feb. 6, 2025) — National Farmers Union (NFU) announced support of the American Beef Labeling Act (ABLA), introduced by Senators John Thune (R-S.D.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.). This legislation codifies mandatory country-of-origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef sold in the U.S., distinguishing American-produced products in grocery stores. We urge additional cosponsors to endorse the bill and support its swift passage.

“America’s family farmers and ranchers produce the best agricultural products in the world, and consumers have the right to know where their products come from,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “I’m very grateful to Senators Thune and Booker for listening to Farmers Union members across the country who have been calling for mandatory country-of-origin labeling legislation for decades. The passage of the American Beef Labeling Act will help create greater transparency for consumers and a more competitive market for cattle farmers and ranchers.”

Specifically, the ABLA will give American cattle farmers and ranchers more power in production and marketing by including package labeling indicating that their product has been born, raised, slaughtered, and packaged entirely in the U.S. This allows small and mid-size producers to occupy a larger market share and receive a greater share of the consumer’s food dollar.

NFU has advocated for decades for mandatory country-of-origin labeling to level the playing field and give family farmers and ranchers a chance against growing anti-competitive business practices by large corporations.